Lois M. Hochchalter, age 88 of Glen Ullin, ND, formerly of New Leipzig, ND passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Marian Manor Care Center in Glen Ullin.

A Private Family Service will be at 10:30 a.m. MT, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Leipzig with Pastor John Amundson officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com. Fr. Kregg Hochhalter will preside over the committal service which is open to friends and family on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Congregational Cemetery in New Leipzig.

There will be a visitation for friends and family from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin, ND.