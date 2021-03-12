Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Stoller
FUNERAL HOME
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Lemmon
501 7th Avenue West
Lemmon, SD

Lois Stoller

Lois Stoller, age 86, of Carson, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center in Elgin.

Funeral services for Lois will be held at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Carson, N.D. Rev. Bethany Haberstroh will officiate with burial to follow in the St. John's Cemetery north of Heil.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT on Friday, March 12, 2021 with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. all at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin, N.D.

Lois is survived by her daughter, DeNae (Wayne) LeRohl, Tioga, N.D.; three sons, Myles (Wanda) Stoller, Elgin, N.D., Neil (Stephanie) Stoller, Mobridge, S.D., and Mark (Hope) Stoller, Madison, S.D.; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Lemmon
501 7th Avenue West PO Box 90, Lemmon, SD
Mar
12
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Lemmon
501 7th Avenue West PO Box 90, Lemmon, SD
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Carson, ND
Mar
13
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
North of Heil, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Lemmon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I remember Mrs. Stoller well when we lived in Carson and attended the same church. She was always so kind and friendly and I looked forward to seeing her on Sunday mornings. Heaven has gained an Angel~ My sympathy to her family~
Judi Grade-Annette
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results