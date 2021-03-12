Lois Stoller

Lois Stoller, age 86, of Carson, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center in Elgin.

Funeral services for Lois will be held at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Carson, N.D. Rev. Bethany Haberstroh will officiate with burial to follow in the St. John's Cemetery north of Heil.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT on Friday, March 12, 2021 with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. all at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin, N.D.

Lois is survived by her daughter, DeNae (Wayne) LeRohl, Tioga, N.D.; three sons, Myles (Wanda) Stoller, Elgin, N.D., Neil (Stephanie) Stoller, Mobridge, S.D., and Mark (Hope) Stoller, Madison, S.D.; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

