Lolita Koppinger

Lolita J. Koppinger, 73, of Fargo, passed away peacefully with her family present on June 6, 2021. Lolita was born on Sept. 27, 1947 to Leo and Cleora Beattie in Minot. She was raised in Garrison and attended North Dakota State University in Fargo and received an associate degree in pharmacy and later a bachelor's degree in nutrition. During Lolita's 39 working years, she held various positions including 20 years as a nutritionist and spent 18 of those years with the WIC program across North Dakota. She embraced a strong work ethic and enjoyed her many coworkers and loved to help others.

Lolita married Tom Koppinger on Feb. 17, 1990 at St. Mary's Church in Bismarck; although they grew up only 30 miles apart, they never formally met until much later into their lives. In their own words, "he went to dances to the north and she went to dances in the south." After retiring, Lolita enjoyed traveling with Tom as his job took them across the five-state area.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Lolita enjoyed playing golf and snow skiing. She lived for her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow. Lolita had a bright personality and was known for her beautiful smile. She has touched many lives with her generosity and had a passion for giving to many charities.

Lolita is survived by her husband, Tom Koppinger from Fargo, daughter Michele (Jay) Winger (Stalcup) from Waukee, Iowa; two stepsons Todd (Laura) Koppinger from Centralia, Mo., and Joe Koppinger from Minot; five sisters, two brothers, three grandchildren, and eight step grandchildren.

Lolita was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Stalcup, stepdaughter Anne Culbertson, and sister Colette Kubinski.

Prayer service: 7 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with visitation starting at 6 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Nativity Catholic Church, Fargo with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

Celebration of life luncheon will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. immediately following the Mass of Christian burial at the Delta Hotel, 1635 42nd St SW, Fargo, ND 58103.

Interment: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan; will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dorothy Day House, Moorhead, Minn., YWCA Domestic Violence Center for Women, Fargo, N.D., Pregnancy Help Center Arms of Ministry, Park River, N.D.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.