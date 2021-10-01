Loni Pfleger

Loni Joe Pfleger, 59, Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at a Bismarck hospital. A celebration of life will be held for Loni at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Fire and Iron Clubhouse 16; 2020 Third Street, SE, Suite D1, Mandan. Please bring a dish to share in the celebration of Loni's life.

Loni was born Nov. 28, 1961, to Pious and Irene (Haag) Pfleger. He was raised and educated in New Salem. He was a carpenter by trade and worked for Capital City Construction the last 23 years. Although not by blood, his daughter, Rita Fuhrman, gave him the loves of his life, his three grandchildren, Jocia Fuhrman, Jamie Furhman, and Farrah Fuhrman. He was especially proud to be called Grandpa by them.

Loni was fortunate to have many close friends, all of whom he considered family. He took special care to make everyone he knew a significant part of his life. He especially enjoyed the motorcycle rides, breakfasts, and times spent together.

He is survived by one brother, Kurt Pfleger; three sisters, Judy (Dale) Ziegler, Geri Roehrich, and Stacey Bornemann; his grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and all of his friends.

Loni was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Charlene Lang; one brother, Conrad Pfleger; sister-in-law Vicky Pfleger; and two nephews, Shawn Pfleger and Preston Lang.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.