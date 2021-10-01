Menu
Loni Pfleger
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Loni Pfleger

Loni Joe Pfleger, 59, Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at a Bismarck hospital. A celebration of life will be held for Loni at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Fire and Iron Clubhouse 16; 2020 Third Street, SE, Suite D1, Mandan. Please bring a dish to share in the celebration of Loni's life.

Loni was born Nov. 28, 1961, to Pious and Irene (Haag) Pfleger. He was raised and educated in New Salem. He was a carpenter by trade and worked for Capital City Construction the last 23 years. Although not by blood, his daughter, Rita Fuhrman, gave him the loves of his life, his three grandchildren, Jocia Fuhrman, Jamie Furhman, and Farrah Fuhrman. He was especially proud to be called Grandpa by them.

Loni was fortunate to have many close friends, all of whom he considered family. He took special care to make everyone he knew a significant part of his life. He especially enjoyed the motorcycle rides, breakfasts, and times spent together.

He is survived by one brother, Kurt Pfleger; three sisters, Judy (Dale) Ziegler, Geri Roehrich, and Stacey Bornemann; his grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and all of his friends.

Loni was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Charlene Lang; one brother, Conrad Pfleger; sister-in-law Vicky Pfleger; and two nephews, Shawn Pfleger and Preston Lang.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Fire and Iron Clubhouse 16
2020 Third Street, SE, Suite D1, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loni, I will miss seeing you at many places including the Elks. You have a heart of gold. You truly are a great person. God needed another caring Angel. May your family be held close together in God's name. Amen, bye for now.
Lynelle Kaseman
Friend
October 2, 2021
RIP Loni, and sincere condolences to the Pfleger families!!!
Denise (Praus) & Ray Prettner
October 2, 2021
Loni will be missed by so many. What an amazing man!
Jane Gross
October 1, 2021
One of the best taken to soon. Loved by so many that had the privilege of being his friend. I will miss our time together always, until I see you again.
Sandra Pfleger Ohlhauser
Family
October 1, 2021
