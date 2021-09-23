Menu
Loren Ehlert
FUNERAL HOME
LANGHANS FUNERAL HOMES - PARSHALL
106 MAIN STREET
Parshall, ND

Loren Ehlert

Loren Ehlert, 88, Parshall, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at a Bismarck hospital.

Loren was born July 17, 1933, in Minot, to William and Laura (Olson) Ehlert. He was raised on their farm, near Parshall, and graduated from Parshall High School in 1952. Soon after graduating, he took over the family farm, after his dad passed away.

Loren was united in marriage to Dorothy Flesche, on June 10, 1966, in Reynolds, N.D. They made their home in Parshall. Loren lived a simple life. He loved his family and farming. He enjoyed welding and building with iron, from farm equipment to decorative items.

He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling and had many adventures from Alaska to Branson, Mo. They spent 15 years wintering in Arizona and Texas. Loren was a patient man. He always had time to visit with neighbors and friends. His kind heart and bright smile will be greatly missed.

Loren is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Ehlert; son, James Ehlert; granddaughter, Emily Ehlert; brother-in-law, Perdean Flesche; sister-in-law, Ila Flesche; and twelve nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Eileen Ehlert, Karen Flesche, and Judy Gerszewski; brothers-in-law, Donald Flesche and Everett Flesche; and a niece, Ericka Nelson.

Funeral: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at First Lutheran Church, Parshall

Visitation: Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall

Interment: Parshall Cemetery

(www.langhansfuneralhome.com)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Langhans Funeral Homes, Inc.
106 Main Street South, Parshall, ND
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church - Parshall
416 2nd St NW, Parshall, ND
Sep
25
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Parshall Cemetery
Parshall,
Funeral services provided by:
LANGHANS FUNERAL HOMES - PARSHALL
Our sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Joan Zavalney and Doug
Friend
September 24, 2021
