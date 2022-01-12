Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loren Schock
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Loren Schock

Loren L. Schock, 85, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held later in spring with DaWise-Perry Funeral Home, along with a burial at ND Veterans Cemetery.

Loren was born July 7, 1936, in Turtle Lake to Jacob and Caroline (Berg) Schock. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1962. Loren married the love of his life Delores (Walby) in 1964 and worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of North Dakota for over 30 years. Loren was an active member of Good Shepard Lutheran church in Bismarck for over 50 years.

Loren was a man of utmost humility and abounding love, always ready to help and serve wherever and whomever he could. He loved Jesus Christ with all his heart and modeled kindness in ways truly genuine and appreciated by those who knew him. While Loren never liked the spotlight, we are quite sure he was humbled and grateful when he was greeted with a "Well done good and faithful servant!" Rest in peace dad, and may your memory be eternal!

Loren is survived by his wife of 57 years, Delores; son Jason (Phyl) Schock (grandson, Jake); daughter Paula Makeeff (granddaughter, Hannah); sisters LaVina Rudek, and Ella Mae Lockrem; many nieces and nephews who love and think the world of their uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Caroline (Berg) and brother Alvin Schock.

To share memories of Loren and sign the online guestbook, visit www.dawiseperry.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My heart breaks for you and your family. Loren always would greet us with his wonderful smile at church. We will miss him. Keeping you in our prayers.
Cliff and Sandy Levorsen
Friend
January 13, 2022
Our sympathies to Loren´s family. I have fond memories of being on Loren´s ushering team at GSLC. We traded stories of being road warriors. I will miss my friend!
Larry Fuller
Friend
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results