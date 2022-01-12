Loren Schock

Loren L. Schock, 85, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held later in spring with DaWise-Perry Funeral Home, along with a burial at ND Veterans Cemetery.

Loren was born July 7, 1936, in Turtle Lake to Jacob and Caroline (Berg) Schock. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1962. Loren married the love of his life Delores (Walby) in 1964 and worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of North Dakota for over 30 years. Loren was an active member of Good Shepard Lutheran church in Bismarck for over 50 years.

Loren was a man of utmost humility and abounding love, always ready to help and serve wherever and whomever he could. He loved Jesus Christ with all his heart and modeled kindness in ways truly genuine and appreciated by those who knew him. While Loren never liked the spotlight, we are quite sure he was humbled and grateful when he was greeted with a "Well done good and faithful servant!" Rest in peace dad, and may your memory be eternal!

Loren is survived by his wife of 57 years, Delores; son Jason (Phyl) Schock (grandson, Jake); daughter Paula Makeeff (granddaughter, Hannah); sisters LaVina Rudek, and Ella Mae Lockrem; many nieces and nephews who love and think the world of their uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Caroline (Berg) and brother Alvin Schock.

