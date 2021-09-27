Loren Wetch

Loren Wetch, 74, Mandan, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Capital Christian Center, 3838 Jericho Road, Bismarck with Rev. Dan Kent officiating. In addition, there will be a gathering for friends and family Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. at same location. A private burial will be scheduled at a later date. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Loren E. Wetch was born April 23, 1947, at Solen, N.D., to Joseph and Lila (Jochim) Wetch. He was raised in Solen and graduated from Solen High School in 1965. He then spent one year in Denver at a tech school, after which he returned to North Dakota and worked at several jobs. During this time he met Janice Berger, and they married on November 2, 1968. Loren and Janice would have celebrated their 54th anniversary this year, and were blessed with three children; Kerry, Shelly, and Travis.

After retirement, Loren spent quite a bit of time fishing with family and friends, and attending activities for the grandchildren. He loved to travel and was pleased to tell everyone that he and Janice visited all 50 states, parts of Europe, South America, Canada and Mexico. They were always looking for beautiful scenery and interesting foods to taste along the journey. After Loren received his auctioneers license, he spent time working with Gordon Brown and helping other auctioneers when they needed him.

Loren was proud of his service as a board member for the Railway Credit Union, where he was affectionately known as Big W. Many would remember him as the master of the grill; he grilled thousands of steaks over the years for the annual Dvorak & Railway Credit Union Appreciation Days. For many years he wore the Santa suit for Railway Credit Union's Christmas celebration, where he brought great joy and excitement to the children. Lifelong friends were found everywhere; while working on the railroad in Miles City and Mandan, his coffee friends at the Arco gas station near his home and Burger King, and his weekly breakfast friends at Ohms. Fall was a special time for him when he could load up his pickup and spend a month at Weinlaeder Seed Co., Drayton, N.D., hauling beets for Roger Weinlaeder.

Thanks to all of his family and friends who greatly enriched his stay on this earth.

Loren is survived by, and terribly missed by, his wife Janice of 53 years; daughter Kerry (Aaron) Bumgarner, daughter Shelly (Jason) Blotsky, and son Travis (Holly) Wetch. He had nineteen grandchildren: Randy Bumgarner, Josh Bumgarner, Jay Bumgarner, Steven, Mathew, Mark, Matt, Will and numerous foster grandchildren, Ryan Blotsky, Katelyn Blotsky, Trinity Wetch, Taylyn Wetch, Brenna Wetch, Torin Dockter, Ellie Dockter, Katrina Brossart, Sierra Brossart, Trevor Brossart; as well as six great-grandchildren Seth, Benjamin, Ana, Myralynn, Remington, and Grayden.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Lila Wetch, a grandson Eric Bumgarner, a brother Jaydee, his sister Joann and her husband Martin (Red) Sailer, and his in-laws Frank and Beatrice Berger.

A special thanks to Dave Baker, who led Loren to Jesus. So we now have the assurance that Loren is now in the presence of our Heavenly Father, our Savior Jesus Christ.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations are made to The Gideons International, Bismarck-Mandan Gideons, P.O. Box 1803, Bismarck, ND, 58502-1803, or to the charity of your choice.