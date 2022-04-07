Menu
Loretta Knudson
Loretta Marion Knudson

PORTLAND - Loretta Marion Knudson, 81, of Portland, ND, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Luther Memorial Home in Mayville, ND. Blessed be the memory of Loretta Marion Knudson.

Visitation: Will be 5:00–7:00 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022 with a 6:30 PM Public Prayer Service at the Baker Funeral Home Chapel in Mayville, ND and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral Service: Will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Bruflat Lutheran Church in Portland, ND.

Burial: Will be in the Perry Cemetery in rural Portland, ND.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.bakerfuneral.com.

(Baker Funeral Home, Mayville, ND)


