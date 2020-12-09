Menu
Loretta Rasmussen
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Loretta Rasmussen

Loretta (Greta) Rasmussen, 69, of Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, surrounded by her family after a long battle with COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the wishes of the deceased, the family will have a private service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Loretta Vetter was born Nov. 21, 1951 in Bismarck. She is the daughter of Michael and Mary (Schumacher) Vetter.

She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1969 and she graduated from Mary College with her nursing degree in 1973. She worked for St. Alexius Medical Center as a nurse in the OR for over 30 years before moving over to the same day surgery center where she worked until she retired in December 2016.

On May 28, 1976 she married her husband Roger Rasmussen in Bismarck. Together they had two children and four grandsons with a fifth grandbaby on the way. Greta was the type of person who lit up a room with her smile and twinkling blue eyes. She loved hosting and entertaining and never thought anything of adding another 5 or 20 people to an impromptu dinner. She always put others before herself and was a very caring and loving person. She was easy to talk to, genuine, and made friends wherever she went. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She always said if she knew how much fun being a Grandma was, she would have skipped over the hard part of parenting and went straight to that! Roger and Greta owned a lake cabin they enjoyed every summer. They extended an open invitation to everyone they knew, and it was enjoyed by all. She loved to play cards with her grandsons, family, and friends. Overall, the most important thing to her was her family and friends and she cherished her time with them all. She will be greatly missed!

She is survived by her husband Roger Rasmussen, Bismarck; children Branden (Stephanie) Rasmussen, Bismarck, Krystal (Shane) Schoch, Mandan; five grandchildren, Parker Rasmussen (Branden), Braylee, Baylen, Basyl, and grandbaby due end of May (Krystal); brothers, James (Ardis) Vetter, Fargo, Daniel (Vivian) Vetter, Aberdeen, S.D., Clarence (Betty) Vetter, Kindred; sister, Mary Ann (Cy) Votava, Grand Forks; sisters-in-law, Rose Vetter, Fargo, Diane Vetter, Hamilton, Mont.; mother-in-law Muriel Rasmussen; sisters-in-law Sharon (Doug Sorenson) Fargo, Cheryl (Jim) Triska; brother-in-law Jerry (Chloe) Rasmussen Regan; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Mary Vetter; her father-in-law Richard Rasmussen; brothers, Msgr. Wendelyn, William and Michael Jr. Vetter; infant sisters, Pauline and Magdelene and her niece Leicha Schneider.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the North Dakota Community Foundation under the COVID-19 Fund.

For those wishing to sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
Thoughts and prayers from the Livestrong at the YMCA group. Greta was a joy to have in the class, her positive attitude shined bright, she made a connection with each and every survivor- and we are truly blessed to have had those 3 months with her. Jenna Bernhardt
Jenna Bernhardt
December 11, 2020
Greta is a legend, her legacy will include all of her colleagues that learned and grew from her experiences. Rest In Peace, Greta.
Sandy
December 10, 2020
Greta was my first nurse aide when I started at st Alexius but was also her first day. We immediately bonded as friends. She was truly a special person and will be missed My thoughts are with the family and may God bless all of you
Kathy pac
December 9, 2020
