Loretta R. Schantz, 86, Glen Ullin, passed away March 4, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, March 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin.

A rosary/vigil will be held 7 p.m. CST Tuesday at the church. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Burial will be held following the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Glen Ullin.

To view Loretta's obituary, view the service livestream and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.