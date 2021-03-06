Menu
Loretta Schantz
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Loretta R. Schantz, 86, Glen Ullin, passed away March 4, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, March 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin.

A rosary/vigil will be held 7 p.m. CST Tuesday at the church. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Burial will be held following the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Glen Ullin.

To view Loretta's obituary, view the service livestream and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Glen Ullin, ND
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
livestream will be available on the funeral home's website www.eastgatefuneral.com
ND
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Glen Ullin, ND
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the Schantz family
Joe & Gina Hendren
March 9, 2021
