Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loretta Sinclair
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Loretta Sinclair

Loretta Sinclair, 92, of Mandan, ND, died June 13, 2021 at the St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:00 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Todd Kreitinger and Fr. Brandon Wolf as concelebrants. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home followed by a rosary and prayer service at 7:00 PM.

She is survived by three sons, Mark (Carol) Sinclair of Bismarck, Patrick (Jackie) Sinclair of Killdeer, and Paul Sinclair of Fridley, MN; one daughter, Michele (Keith) Sayler of Wishek, ND; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild (with one on the way).

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to view the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories with Loretta's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Jun
16
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Spirit of Life Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. She was a sweet lady. May GOD be with you at this difficult time. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers
Edwina Ford
School
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results