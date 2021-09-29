Lorraine Berger

Lorraine R. Berger, 96, Bismarck, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in her home. Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Cathedral Church, 520 Raymond St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. with a vigil prayer service starting at 7 at Parkway Funeral Service 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Lorraine Rose Berger, daughter of Adam and Margaret (Meyer) Berger, was born March 2, 1925 in Glen Ullin. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Glen Ullin High School. Lorraine graduated from Iowa State University in Ames with a degree in foods and nutrition. She then served a dietetic internship at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor and a research assistantship at the University of Minnesota. From 1948 to 1977 she was employed at Swift and Company, Chicago, as assistant and later manager of the Research Laboratories Test Kitchens. For a time, Lorraine lived in the historic Union Stockyards neighborhood in Chicago and volunteered at a settlement house.

After retiring to Bismarck, she was a member of the Bis-Man Dietetic Association, Bismarck Fortnightly Club and Serra Club. She served on the Health Advisory Board of BECEP and was active in St. Vincent Care Center and St. Alexius Medical Center Auxiliaries. She was a devoted member of Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

Lorraine is ever grateful for faith, family, friends and country.

She is survived by her niece, Mary Jane (Scott) Hewitt, Sugar Land, Texas; great-niece, Helen, Dallas, Texas; great-nephew, Adam (Christina) and their children, Harrison and Henry, Buda, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Florence; brother, Dr. John (Cleo); nephews, Thomas E. Berger and Dr. Timothy J. Berger and his son, Christopher.

The family prefers memorials to a charity of the donor's choice.

