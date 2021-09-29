Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine Berger
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Lorraine Berger

Lorraine R. Berger, 96, Bismarck, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in her home. Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Cathedral Church, 520 Raymond St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. with a vigil prayer service starting at 7 at Parkway Funeral Service 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Lorraine Rose Berger, daughter of Adam and Margaret (Meyer) Berger, was born March 2, 1925 in Glen Ullin. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Glen Ullin High School. Lorraine graduated from Iowa State University in Ames with a degree in foods and nutrition. She then served a dietetic internship at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor and a research assistantship at the University of Minnesota. From 1948 to 1977 she was employed at Swift and Company, Chicago, as assistant and later manager of the Research Laboratories Test Kitchens. For a time, Lorraine lived in the historic Union Stockyards neighborhood in Chicago and volunteered at a settlement house.

After retiring to Bismarck, she was a member of the Bis-Man Dietetic Association, Bismarck Fortnightly Club and Serra Club. She served on the Health Advisory Board of BECEP and was active in St. Vincent Care Center and St. Alexius Medical Center Auxiliaries. She was a devoted member of Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

Lorraine is ever grateful for faith, family, friends and country.

She is survived by her niece, Mary Jane (Scott) Hewitt, Sugar Land, Texas; great-niece, Helen, Dallas, Texas; great-nephew, Adam (Christina) and their children, Harrison and Henry, Buda, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Florence; brother, Dr. John (Cleo); nephews, Thomas E. Berger and Dr. Timothy J. Berger and his son, Christopher.

The family prefers memorials to a charity of the donor's choice.

To share memories of Lorraine and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Oct
1
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Cathedral Church
520 Raymond St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mary Jane and Family, I am so sorry to see that Lorraine passed away! I have fond memories of the wonderful presentations she gave to our FortNightly study group. We would always stay late and talk about Tim & Tom, my classmate´s! May she Rest In Peace
Barbara Welch Peske
Friend
October 2, 2021
Very lovely obituary of Lorraine. She was such a humble, faithful woman. We will miss her, and wish that we would have gotten to know her better. I am thankful for the times that we got to spend with her at family functions and got to know about the Berger family tree. It was always nice to see her at church at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. We are thankful for her prayers for vocations and participation in SERRA club. May she rest in peace.
John and Robynn Berger family
Family
September 30, 2021
Dear Mary Jane and family, ( I was Sister Yvonne and your first grade teacher! ) My prayerful sympathy! I am sorry for your loss! What a precious faithful woman! She was so willing to give of herself with loving, gentle care! I am sorry I will not free to attend the vigil tomorrow evening, nor the funeral for her. I will be praying for all of you who grieve her death. Lorraine is with God in a special way and will continue to send her love in special ways! I now live at the monastery and I would love to see you. If you have time give me a call or come out!! God bless you and your loved ones. Sincerely, Sister Susan Lardy
Sister Susan Lardy
Friend
September 30, 2021
She was more than devoted to the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, she was a "fixture" !! I would see her and chat numerous times back when Monsignor Richter was the rector, and we were the only 2 in the church. She is most certainly now in the place where we all aspire to be !! "Pax Christi" Lorraine.
Tom Stebner
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results