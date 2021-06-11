Lorraine Mohl

On Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 90, Lorraine Mohl passed away in her daughter's home surrounded by family. Lorraine was born March 18, 1930, in Beulah to Ludwig Sailer and Salome Erdmann Sailer. She lived a life full of love and strong work ethic. She spent her time sewing and making delicious home cooked German meals for her family. Lorraine found great peace in her Lutheran faith and was a longtime member of the American Lutheran Church in Mandan, North Dakota. She led a life of faith and strength and her passion for God was passed along to anyone lucky enough to know her.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her father, Ludwig, her mother, Salome, and husband, Raymond "Ray" Mohl. She was the eighth born of 10 children -- brothers Otto, Ludwig (Louie), Adolf, Jacob (Jake) and Reuben; sisters Hertha, Salome, Arvada and Florence.

Lorraine is survived by her sister Florence Sailer (Virgil). Children Terry Hughes (Robin), Sheryl Moore (Scott) and son Robert "Bobby" Hughes (Carol). Grandchildren Danylle Hughes Hallahan, Rachael DeBoy, Jarid Moore, Lori Jo Moore, Hannah Holmes, Audrey Hughes and Tye Hughes. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be held 11:45 a.m. Friday, June 18. It will take place at the American Lutheran Church in Mandan, North Dakota followed by a light lunch (1101 10th St. Mandan, ND 58554).

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lutheran Church in Mandan North Dakota or to the hospice company, Vitas Healthcare in Lenexa, Kansas (8527 Bluejacket Lenexa, KS 66214) that allowed Lorraine to comfortably pass away in her home.