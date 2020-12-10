Lorraine Morlock

Lorraine Morlock, 89, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Sanford Health in Bismarck from COVID-19. Her husband of 70 years, Walter, was at her side. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. A livestream of the graveside will be available on the funeral home's website.

She was born on a farm in Tuttle on Sept. 9, 1931 to William and Katherine Leno. She lived and worked on the farm with her parents and many brothers until she married Walter Morlock in 1950.

Lorraine loved a good visit with family and was always willing to help you out with her political views. She had a magical way with children and provided many of her grandchildren with daycare - making sure no one knew which cup was the coveted #4 at lunchtime. She also knew that you were stealing candy - you know who you are. She was so very proud of her family and loved hearing about our lives when we visited or called. On Sundays, you could always stop by for an amazing meal from the tiniest kitchen. Her freezer was jammed with homemade kuchen, but you didn't get any unless you showed up for a visit first. She loved to sew for her family and made more than one dress for bridesmaids or Christmas. Christmas also brought a special plate of homemade cookies for every person. She had a giant garden every year that took up half the backyard and was often weeding or gathering produce. Lorraine and Walter loved to camp and went on many adventures with their popup camper and later with their camper van.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Walter Morlock; three brothers, Lester (Pat) Leno, Dennis (Katie) Leno and John (Barb) Leno; one sister-in-law, Marlys; four children Kathleen (Ken) Roth, Loren (Jennifer) Morlock, Pamela (Mike) Super and Jennifer (Jay) Knutson; 12 grandchildren Kirk (Lisa) Roth, Kristin (Anthony) McDowell, Karin (Bradley) Dupay, Nancy (Eric Boxrud) Morlock, Jill (Chris) Mantz, Thomas Morlock, DeAnn (Sam Roemmich) Super, James Morlock (Rachel Eckenrode), Kari (Derek) Paget, Amy (Ed) Hunt, Adam Knutson and Katie Knutson; 12 great-grandchildren, Bennett, Ainslee, Sydney, Addison, Evan, Ilsa, Lila, Tenley, Rylee, Ruby, Lilly and another baby girl on the way for Kari and Derek in January.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her brothers, Billie Leno, Lyle Leno and Ron Leno; parents, Katherine and William; sisters-in-law, Elvira Leno, Roberta Leno Susie Leno; and son, Frederick Morlock.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food pantry.

