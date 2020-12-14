Lorraine Scherer

Lorraine Clara Scherer, 86, of Beulah, went on her final journey to spend eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Private family services will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church with Pastor Toby Heller officiating. Burial will take place at Hazen City Cemetery, Hazen.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CST Tuesday at Concordia Lutheran Church. Masks will be required.

Lorraine was born Jan. 7, 1934 during a snowstorm on a farm south of Hazen to Otto and Tillie (Mutzenberger) Schuh. As an infant, she became a member of Christ's family through baptism. Lorraine attended country school north of Stanton with many of her Mutzenberger cousins, learning how to speak English after starting school. She moved to Hazen after the drowning death of her father, Otto, in March 1943. She was confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Hazen on June 8, 1947.

On Aug. 12, 1950 Lorraine married Rolland Scherer of Hazen. They were blessed with six children. Rolland worked at Liebelt Chevrolet and MDU. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was busy teaching Sunday school and Bible school for many years and was also a Den mother for Cub Scouts when her boys were young. When her children were teenagers, Lorraine helped Rolland with the church youth group. She often said they were the best years of her life. The couple was busy together, attending football and basketball games, choir and band concerts and going to church.

Lorraine started work at Beulah schools in the lunchroom in 1966. She worked a couple hours a day as a dishwasher at one dollar an hour so she could pay for her children's band instruments. In 1968, she became the school food manager and worked until she retired in 1992. Lorraine loved serving lunch to her children and grandchildren throughout her career. She enjoyed working in school, getting to know the students and the challenge of making meals they would like.

Lorraine was a member of LWML, a ladies group in church. She was a charter member of the Beulah Nursing Home Auxiliary and did many hours of volunteer work there. Lorraine also belonged to the same Bible study group for over 40 years.

Lorraine and Rolland enjoyed traveling and took many trips. Lorraine's life was enriched by her 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She took great pride in teaching them to cook and bake (especially pie!) and was always happy to attend their school functions and sporting events. The toy box was never put away.

In June 2019, Lorraine became a resident of Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.

She is survived by her six children, Connie (Gerald) Bieber of Beulah, Brian (Lois) Scherer of Fargo, Aloha (Richard) Simenson of Zap, Dana (Mary) Scherer of Bath, Mich., Earl (Laura) Scherer of Bismarck and Faron (Debbie) Scherer of Beulah; and 45 grand, great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Helen; two brothers, Lawrence and Allen; and her husband of 49 ½ years, Rolland, who passed in 2000.

And Jesus said, "Come and share your Master's happiness." Matthew 25:2

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.