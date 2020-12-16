Menu
Louie Zachmeier
Louie Zachmeier

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Louie George Zachmeier, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 76.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Msgr. Patrick Schumacher as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a private family Rosary/Vigil at 7:00 PM. Both the Mass and Rosary/Vigil will be live streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home webpage on Louie's obituary page. It is requested that all who plan to attend the visitation and/or Mass please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Louie was born on July 22, 1944, in Mandan, ND, to Harry and Katherine (Jiran) Zachmeier. He was the eighth of ten children. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Mandan, where he met his sweetheart, Sylvia Knoll in the first grade.

Louie worked for his family business throughout his childhood and started his own business, Louie's Repair, when he was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Mandan High School in 1963. He started working at Ricker's Riverside Marine and Great Plains Research Station where he worked for 33 years. Louie and Sylvia (Knoll) were married on August 14, 1965. They have three children, Tracie, Chuck, and Cindy.

Louie was able to make his dream come true by building a beautiful home north of Mandan along the Missouri River and there he ran Louie's Repair. He was so proud that his son and grandsons continue to run the business. For those of you who knew Louie, he loved his work, but also loved boating on the river, spending time at his cabin entertaining many friends, and he LOVED county music!

Louie is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, of 55 years; his three children, Tracie Reddig, Helena, MT, Chuck (Lynn) Zachmeier, and Cindy (Josh) Carter, Mandan, ND; his seven grandchildren, Tanner (Miranda) and Lexie Reddig, Chad, Curt, and Brandon Zachmeier, and Quinn and Sophia Carter; his brothers, Wally, Tom, and Leo; and sister Loretta.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Harry and Katherine (Jiran) Zachmeier; in-laws, Philip and Stephina (Lauinger) Knoll; brothers, Bill, Ed, Albert, and Jim; and sister, Harriet McFerran.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Louie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guest book and share memories with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Louie is our loved cousin. I remember growing up and getting together for many good times. Every one in the family participated. It was all about each other. I will miss our phone conversations. Louie strived for perfection in all that he did and come as close as anyone I know. We pray for Louie, Sylvia, and the whole Zachmeier family. May his memory be eternal.
Don and Agnes Jiran
December 18, 2020
I don´t know to even begin! I just feel so blessed that he called me on Wednesday, and I got him to laugh about crazy old memories! I so love his family forever and ever!
Gerri
December 17, 2020
I grew up with many of the Zachmeier kids and even graduated with one. I am also aquainted with several other family. My heart goes out to all of the family who I know will miss Louie deeply. May God bless and comfort you during this time of loss.
Darlene Larsen VanderVorst
December 17, 2020
a loved one
December 17, 2020
Katie Anderson
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle Louie the Missouri River will not be the same
George and Kathy Perrin
December 16, 2020
GREG BOEHM
December 16, 2020
What a shocking loss. Louie was such a fun, generous person. So full of life. Always enjoyed the pontoon rides with Louie and Sylvia when I was in town. God bless Sylvia and her family. Cousin, Gary
Gary Knoll
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We will miss him at the shop and on the river. All of you will be in our prayers.
Rollie & Corky Messmer
December 16, 2020
I last talked to Louie when he called me, out of the blue, last summer. He just wanted to know how I was doing. Louie loved people. He also loved trees, as evidenced by the many trees and shrubs he planted around his house and shop. I worked with Louie for many years at the Great Plains Research Lab and he would come to me for advice on what trees to plant and for how to protect his trees from pests. Louie was a mechanical genius. He could build or repair any thing. He repaired many of my street rods, Corvettes, and other cars. I always knew that Louie would fix it right and charge me a fair price. Louie had a "million" friends and we are all greatly saddened by his passing. Louie was a good guy and he will be missed.
Richard Cunningham
December 16, 2020
Pamela Pierce
December 16, 2020
What a man!! Whenever I saw Louie I´d see that big smile and hear that infectious laugh. Such a talented man in so many ways, he could fix anything, like his brothers!! I know that talent has been passed down to his son and grandsons! Always a smile on his face and a quick comment to make you smile. I will miss that, I´ll miss that nudge or poke in church, the wave and siren sound of his own tugboat coming down the river. RIP, Louie, you have made an impression on a lot of people and will never be forgotten! Sincere sympathy, Sylvia and all Louie´s family, who I knew he loved so much and was so proud of! Blessings!! Brent and Deb Meyhoff
Deborah/Brent Meyhoff
December 16, 2020
Scott Ethen
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results