On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Louie George Zachmeier, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 76.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Msgr. Patrick Schumacher as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a private family Rosary/Vigil at 7:00 PM. Both the Mass and Rosary/Vigil will be live streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home webpage on Louie's obituary page. It is requested that all who plan to attend the visitation and/or Mass please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Louie was born on July 22, 1944, in Mandan, ND, to Harry and Katherine (Jiran) Zachmeier. He was the eighth of ten children. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Mandan, where he met his sweetheart, Sylvia Knoll in the first grade.

Louie worked for his family business throughout his childhood and started his own business, Louie's Repair, when he was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Mandan High School in 1963. He started working at Ricker's Riverside Marine and Great Plains Research Station where he worked for 33 years. Louie and Sylvia (Knoll) were married on August 14, 1965. They have three children, Tracie, Chuck, and Cindy.

Louie was able to make his dream come true by building a beautiful home north of Mandan along the Missouri River and there he ran Louie's Repair. He was so proud that his son and grandsons continue to run the business. For those of you who knew Louie, he loved his work, but also loved boating on the river, spending time at his cabin entertaining many friends, and he LOVED county music!

Louie is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, of 55 years; his three children, Tracie Reddig, Helena, MT, Chuck (Lynn) Zachmeier, and Cindy (Josh) Carter, Mandan, ND; his seven grandchildren, Tanner (Miranda) and Lexie Reddig, Chad, Curt, and Brandon Zachmeier, and Quinn and Sophia Carter; his brothers, Wally, Tom, and Leo; and sister Loretta.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Harry and Katherine (Jiran) Zachmeier; in-laws, Philip and Stephina (Lauinger) Knoll; brothers, Bill, Ed, Albert, and Jim; and sister, Harriet McFerran.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Louie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

