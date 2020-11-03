Louis Ding

Louis George Ding Jr. (Louie), 85, of Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020.

A memorial service/funeral service will be held at a later date.

Louie was born July 12, 1935 on the family homestead in Hebron to Elsie (Beulow) and Louis Ding Sr. Having earned a degree in diesel mechanics from Wahpeton State College, Louie was proud of his career as a long-haul truck driver and heavy equipment operator. Most notably he was recognized in print for his transportation of transformers from Alaska to North Dakota over the tundra in the harshest of winter weather. Louie attributed his hard work ethic and perseverance in life to his leg injury. Disabled as a child from polio he said, "I've had to work twice as hard to be considered half as good." Louie enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, gun smithing, coin collecting, and restoring antique tractors for his hobby farm. Louie was also a lifelong artist and had a true gift for drawing wildlife.

Louie is survived by his daughters, Bianca Deloreschild (John Lacher) and Belinda Jans; grandchildren, Andrew Ding, Alicen Ding-Jundt, Glenda Murphy, and Leah Jans; great-grandchildren, Ashlin, Chance, and Rory; and many other close extended family and friends.

Louie is preceded in death by his wives, Delores (Wutzke) and Sandra (Wetzel); sons, Blake and Blane; grandson, Joshua Jans; and brothers, Albert, Norbert, and Raymond.

