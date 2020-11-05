Louise Bauer

Louise Jeannette (Raney) Bauer, 85, Bismarck, formerly of Kenmare, passed away Nov. 2, 2020 surrounded by family in her home.

Louise was born Aug. 20, 1935, daughter of Louis and Jennie (Hagen) Raney in Kenmare at the Deaconess Hospital.

Louise married Michael Bauer on June 30, 1954. They farmed and raised eight children in the Tolley area.

She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Tolley, then St. Agnes Catholic Church in Kenmare.

Survived by children: Jerome Bauer, Kenmare, Steven (Bonnie) Bauer, Bismarck, Jeffrey (Connie) Bauer, Carpio, Michele Johnson, Minot, Teresa (Brad) Klipfel, Beulah, Julie (Carl) Ness, Bismarck, Gary (Barb) Bauer, Burleson, Texas, Tony (Cathy) Bauer, Lakeville, Minn.; siblings, Loni Bennie, Lois Kelly and Del (Jan) Raney; sister-in-law, Marcia Elsbernd; aunt, Hazel Jochim; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.

Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kenmare. Only family allowed.

Burial: St. Charles Cemetery, Tolley.

The funeral mass will be recorded and uploaded after the funeral mass and may be accessed by going to YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website.