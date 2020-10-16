Louise Roth

Louise (Sailer) Roth, 77, Glen Ullin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after an eight year battle with Parkinson's disease. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Evangelical Congregation Church, Glen Ullin.

Louise (Sailer) Roth was born Feb. 21, 1943 at their family farm in Richardton to Fred and Freida (Walth) Sailer. At the age of nine, Louise was admitted to the Shriner's Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for treatment of Osteomyelitis. She was an avid lifetime supporter of the Shriner Hospital. Louise graduated from Hebron High School in 1960. She married Roger Roth on July 7, 1962. To this union, they were blessed with five children.

Louise was very strong in her walk with the Lord. She lived by Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Louise was an active member at the Evangelical Congregational Church, which included teaching Sunday school, Bible school and leading Bible studies. Louise enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, traveling and visiting with family and friends.

Over the years, Louise had multiple occupations which included dairy farming, CNA, housekeeping and bookkeeping with Roth Trucking. Louise and Roger enjoyed many adventures during their trucking business. She will be remembered for her kind and compassionate personality.

Louise is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Kim (Rory) Schuh, Bismarck, Correne (Rick) Bahr, Mandan, Rhonda (Jamie) Schmidt, Glen Ullin, Corey (Jenny) Roth, Glen Ullin, Darcy (Rhonda) Roth, Rathdrum, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, Calder (Laura) Ressler, Chandra (Corey) Cronrath, Nikki (Joel) Spethman, Danielle (James) Emch, Jamie (Tyler) Vivier, Monica (Trevor) Hawkins, Channing (Lauren) Schmidt, Coleton Schmidt, Austin Roth, Preston Roth and McKenzie Roth; 12 great-grandchildren, Kazien, Kaberly, Brayton, Cash, Paisley, Urijah, Brekkin, Emerson, Zion, Tenisyn, Camden and Zaylee; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Freida Sailer; brother, Emil Sailer, mother-and-father-in-law, Fred and Mary Roth; grandson, Chandler Schmidt; great-grandson, Payson Spethman; multiple sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

