Louise (Redmond Schoening) Vetter, 89, formerly of Flasher, passed away October 6, 2020 at St. Benedicts, Dickinson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM CST on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Lawrence, Flasher, ND with Rev. Dennis Schafer as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM CST at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 6:00 PM CST.

Louise was born December 16, 1930 in Deadwood, SD to Thomas J. and Alice S. Redmond. Louise lived with her parents at St. Onge. She attended Todd School, graduated from Belle Fourche High School and attended college in Spearfish, SD earning her teaching degree.

Louise married Duane Schoening in 1951. One daughter Sharon was born to this marriage. Duane died in 1953 from a trucking accident.

Louise lived in Bismarck, ND and worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She met Joseph Vetter at a dance at the Dome. Louise married Joseph K. Vetter in Bismarck on January 7, 1956. They moved to the farm in the Flasher area in 1956 where they operated a dairy farm for 38 years. Louise sold Tupperware for many years. She was active in St. Lawrence Parish. She was a 4-H leader and spent many hours sewing and clothes and quilting. She belonged to the Raleigh Homemakers Club.

Louise moved to Bismarck in 1994, because of Joe's poor health. Joe passed away on July 18, 1994. Louise remained in Bismarck working at Ben Franklin. She taught knitting at BSC. Louise was awarded ND Mother of the Year in 2001.

Louise is survived by Sharon (Schoening-Bachmeier) Wagner, Mandan, Dalila (Dave) Heinert, Dickinson, Katherine (Mark) Roberts, Douglas, WY, Larry (Kelly Meyer) Vetter, Flasher, Paul (Patricia Kremers) Vetter, Gillette, WY; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, sister Thelma Tucker of Florida. Brother and sisters-in-law Johanna Vetter, Isabell and Valentine Vetter, Elias Vetter, Mary Ella Vetter and Tillie Vetter, all of Bismarck. Also, many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Louise in death are her parents, brother Tommy and sister Hazel, both husbands, as well as her dancing partner Leland Olsen, several sisters and brothers-in-law, sons-in-law Charles Bachmeier and Harley Wagner, and nieces and nephews.

