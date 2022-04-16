Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille Miller

Lucille Miller

BISMARCK - Lucille Miller, 83, formerly of Bismarck, ND, died peacefully on April 12, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM CDT Friday, April 22, 2022 with visitation at 1:00 PM, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen, with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Refreshments will follow at the church.

She was born September 16, 1938, north of Hazen, to Reinhold and Minnie (Wiedrich) Miller.

Lucille attended rural elementary schools and graduated from Hazen High School in 1956. She diligently pursued higher education primarily by attending summer school sessions. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and later a Special Education Credential in Learning Disability. She taught for almost 40 years at various North Dakota schools including Hazelton, Hebron, Killdeer, Richardton, Riverdale, Driscoll, Regan, Finley, and New Town. She influenced the lives of many young North Dakotans.

After retirement, she moved to Bismarck. Lucille was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing and needlework including quilting. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and attending local concerts and events. She loved God, attended church regularly, sang in the choir, and participated in Bible studies.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Miller; three brothers-in-law, Vern Bredeson, Ron Bauer and James McDonald; and a nephew, Van Bredeson.

She is survived by five sisters: Darlene Sailer (Don) of Vancouver, WA, Jeanette Bredeson-Rysavy (Otto) of Owatonna, MN, Myra McDonald of Neche, ND, Gloria Bauer of Vancouver, WA, and Vernice Miller of Cheyenne, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in memory of Lucille be given to Peace Lutheran Church in Hazen or an organization of their choice.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.