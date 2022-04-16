Lucille Miller

BISMARCK - Lucille Miller, 83, formerly of Bismarck, ND, died peacefully on April 12, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM CDT Friday, April 22, 2022 with visitation at 1:00 PM, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen, with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Refreshments will follow at the church.

She was born September 16, 1938, north of Hazen, to Reinhold and Minnie (Wiedrich) Miller.

Lucille attended rural elementary schools and graduated from Hazen High School in 1956. She diligently pursued higher education primarily by attending summer school sessions. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and later a Special Education Credential in Learning Disability. She taught for almost 40 years at various North Dakota schools including Hazelton, Hebron, Killdeer, Richardton, Riverdale, Driscoll, Regan, Finley, and New Town. She influenced the lives of many young North Dakotans.

After retirement, she moved to Bismarck. Lucille was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing and needlework including quilting. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and attending local concerts and events. She loved God, attended church regularly, sang in the choir, and participated in Bible studies.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Miller; three brothers-in-law, Vern Bredeson, Ron Bauer and James McDonald; and a nephew, Van Bredeson.

She is survived by five sisters: Darlene Sailer (Don) of Vancouver, WA, Jeanette Bredeson-Rysavy (Otto) of Owatonna, MN, Myra McDonald of Neche, ND, Gloria Bauer of Vancouver, WA, and Vernice Miller of Cheyenne, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in memory of Lucille be given to Peace Lutheran Church in Hazen or an organization of their choice.