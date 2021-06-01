Menu
Lucille Schaeffer
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
800 Birch Avenue
Harvey, ND

Lucille Schaeffer

Lucille (Lucy) Schaeffer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on May 29, 2021 in Bismarck surrounded by her family.

Lucy was born on June 14, 1936 in Fargo to Melvin and Agnes Dalos. As a young child she grew up north of Pickardville in the Prophet Mountains. She married the love of her life Floyd Schaeffer on June 17, 1956. Together they owned and operated Schaeffer Ford in Underwood. Lucille loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved cooking, baking, and tending to her flowers.

Lucy is survived by her husband Floyd. Together they have three children: Michael (Bonnie) Schaeffer, Carthage, Mo., Sherri (Randy) Ogden of Bismarck, and Kim (Doran) Brandt of Hazen; three sisters, one brother and one sister in-law: Joann Vietz, Mandan, Dorothy (Ronnie) Krueger of McClusky, Don (Irmgard) Dalos of Wetzler, Germany, Doris (Don) Schmaltz of Fargo. Eloise (Lynn) Vietz of Bismarck; seven grandchildren: Christian (Brianna), Henry, Parker, Sasha (Luke), Tasia (Devin), Brier, Brody (Melissa), and 10 great grandchildren.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Brynn Ogden.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3 at Hertz Funeral Home in McClusky, from 2- 3:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service in the McClusky City Cemetery.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Hertz Funeral Home
McClusky, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such an amazing women. The stories we could tell, the times we were wiping tears from our eyes, rolling on the office floor from one of her stories. You may not know this one, Lucy opened her lunch sack one day to find her curling iron. Oh my, we hooted. Or the day she walked the dog, then drove to work, only to find out she had lost a lens in her glasses (she drove back home at lunch and found it on the road). She was a lovely person, we had so many wonderful talks carpooling. When I here her name I smile.
Beth Utecht
Work
June 2, 2021
So sorry to see the passing of your mother. It is so tough to see them leave. I remember fondly the times spent together in your home. Blessing to all.
Audrey (Wirtz) Sayler
Other
June 1, 2021
