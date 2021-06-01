Lucille Schaeffer

Lucille (Lucy) Schaeffer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on May 29, 2021 in Bismarck surrounded by her family.

Lucy was born on June 14, 1936 in Fargo to Melvin and Agnes Dalos. As a young child she grew up north of Pickardville in the Prophet Mountains. She married the love of her life Floyd Schaeffer on June 17, 1956. Together they owned and operated Schaeffer Ford in Underwood. Lucille loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved cooking, baking, and tending to her flowers.

Lucy is survived by her husband Floyd. Together they have three children: Michael (Bonnie) Schaeffer, Carthage, Mo., Sherri (Randy) Ogden of Bismarck, and Kim (Doran) Brandt of Hazen; three sisters, one brother and one sister in-law: Joann Vietz, Mandan, Dorothy (Ronnie) Krueger of McClusky, Don (Irmgard) Dalos of Wetzler, Germany, Doris (Don) Schmaltz of Fargo. Eloise (Lynn) Vietz of Bismarck; seven grandchildren: Christian (Brianna), Henry, Parker, Sasha (Luke), Tasia (Devin), Brier, Brody (Melissa), and 10 great grandchildren.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Brynn Ogden.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3 at Hertz Funeral Home in McClusky, from 2- 3:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service in the McClusky City Cemetery.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.