Lucretia Dirk, 74, Mandan, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her residence. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a vigil/rosary service at 7 p.m. at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.