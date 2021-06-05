Menu
Ludmilla Ferderer
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Ludmilla Ferderer

Ludmilla (Lu) Ferderer, 95, of Bismarck, peacefully entered the house of her Lord, June 3, 2021, to be eternally reunited with the love of her life, George.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Reverend Fred Harvey as celebrant. She will be buried with George at North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Ludmilla was born January 25, 1926 to Matt and Ludmilla (Jochim) Fleck. She was raised on a farm near St. Anthony, ND.

Ludmilla first laid eyes on George R. Ferderer as he stepped off the train in Mandan, ND.

George had just been discharged after his Service in WWII. She later saw George again at a dance in Judson and it was love at first sight.

George and Ludmilla were married on October 15, 1946. The inseparable couple moved to a farm northwest of Mandan, where they raised their 6 children. After 40 years of farming they retired to their home in Mandan. Lu and George were always busy traveling, square dancing or having card parties with their many friends. Ludmilla was an avid cook and enjoyed many hobbies such as sewing and embroidery. Lu's hands were always busy until suffering a stroke, which slowed her from doing the things she enjoyed.

This and later losing George in 2015 were the greatest difficulties of Lu's life. After George's passing, Lu continued to feel his presence every night because a love like theirs found a way to transcend the boundaries of life and death.

Lu's beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, Virginia (Victor) Wingerter -- Bismarck, Patrick (Bonnie) Ferderer -- Bismarck, Robert (Jane) Ferderer -- Mandan, Lucilda (Bruce) Herman -- Bismarck, Violet (Darryl) Landeis -- Mandan and George Jr. (Victoria) Ferderer; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Hildegard Steckler -- Mandan; sisters-in-law, Katherine Erhardt -- Center, Clara, and Irene Ferderer -- Mandan, Kay Fleck -- Solen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ludmilla was preceded in death by her "Sunshine," George after 68 years of marriage. (Lu couldn't listen to the song "You Are My Sunshine" without crying.) Her parents; sister, Margaret Schmidt; brothers, Pete, Mike, and Emanuel Fleck; granddaughter, Abigail Ferderer.

In lieu of flowers and plants please donate to Christ the King Church or the Veterans Cemetery.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to watch livestream, sign the guestbook, and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Jun
7
Service
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
505 10th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending sympathy and prayers. May God Bless the family with many treasured moments to remember.Aurora, Colorado
Franco & John Kowalski
Friend
June 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Titan Machinery, Inc. - Bismarck
Other
June 7, 2021
Always enjoyed them when I lived there. Prayers for the family
Dennis DeVault
June 6, 2021
Their love story is as beautiful and strong as the wonderful family they created. Now Ludmilla and George, together once again will RIP in the arms of the Lord.
Maggie & Israel Hernandez
Family
June 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diane ( Markel) Eichenberger
Friend
June 5, 2021
