Ludmilla Ferderer

Ludmilla (Lu) Ferderer, 95, of Bismarck, peacefully entered the house of her Lord, June 3, 2021, to be eternally reunited with the love of her life, George.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Reverend Fred Harvey as celebrant. She will be buried with George at North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Ludmilla was born January 25, 1926 to Matt and Ludmilla (Jochim) Fleck. She was raised on a farm near St. Anthony, ND.

Ludmilla first laid eyes on George R. Ferderer as he stepped off the train in Mandan, ND.

George had just been discharged after his Service in WWII. She later saw George again at a dance in Judson and it was love at first sight.

George and Ludmilla were married on October 15, 1946. The inseparable couple moved to a farm northwest of Mandan, where they raised their 6 children. After 40 years of farming they retired to their home in Mandan. Lu and George were always busy traveling, square dancing or having card parties with their many friends. Ludmilla was an avid cook and enjoyed many hobbies such as sewing and embroidery. Lu's hands were always busy until suffering a stroke, which slowed her from doing the things she enjoyed.

This and later losing George in 2015 were the greatest difficulties of Lu's life. After George's passing, Lu continued to feel his presence every night because a love like theirs found a way to transcend the boundaries of life and death.

Lu's beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, Virginia (Victor) Wingerter -- Bismarck, Patrick (Bonnie) Ferderer -- Bismarck, Robert (Jane) Ferderer -- Mandan, Lucilda (Bruce) Herman -- Bismarck, Violet (Darryl) Landeis -- Mandan and George Jr. (Victoria) Ferderer; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Hildegard Steckler -- Mandan; sisters-in-law, Katherine Erhardt -- Center, Clara, and Irene Ferderer -- Mandan, Kay Fleck -- Solen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ludmilla was preceded in death by her "Sunshine," George after 68 years of marriage. (Lu couldn't listen to the song "You Are My Sunshine" without crying.) Her parents; sister, Margaret Schmidt; brothers, Pete, Mike, and Emanuel Fleck; granddaughter, Abigail Ferderer.

In lieu of flowers and plants please donate to Christ the King Church or the Veterans Cemetery.

