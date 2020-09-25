Luella Wolf

Luella Wolf, 84, Hazen, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at her home. A committal service will be held 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. A reception and gathering of friends will be held following the burial at 4 p.m. CDT at Hazen City Hall, Hazen.

Luella was born on April 9, 1936 to Albert and Othelia (Machau) Fandrich north of Hazen on the family farm. She attended country school until the eighth grade. Luella married Ted Wolf on June 11, 1954 and the couple had three children, Gene, Gerald, and Gloriann. Luella and Ted lived on the farm for many years until moving into Hazen in 1994.

Luella was quite the quilter! She was active in quilt club and participated in many quilt shows. She loved quilting for the hospice program and making quilts for raffles and fundraisers.

Luella is survived by her sons, Gene (Nancy) and Gerald (Kim) of Hazen; her daughter, Gloriann (Robert) Sniegowski; four grandchildren, Melissa (Gilbert) Rakes and their children, Christian, Jordan and Aubrey, Amanda (Lawrence) Dunn and their children, Nathan and Christopher, Ryan (Nikki) Wolf and their children, Hayden, Reese and Burke, and Krissondra (fiancé, Derek Kostelecky) Klop and their children, Henry, Calvin and Amelia; two sisters, Esther Mittelsteadt and Ruth Mettler; three brothers, Theodore Fandrich, Douglas Fandrich and James Fandrich; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her parents; two sisters, Maxine and June; and one brother, Roy.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.