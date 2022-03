Lydia Carriedo

Lydia (de Vera) Carriedo, 94, Teaneck, New Jersey, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Feb. 24, 2021. She will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

To read Lydia's full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.