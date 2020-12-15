Lydia Walker

Lydia Walker, 99, passed away Dec. 12, 2020 at Edgewood Village, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

She is survived by her four children, Esther (Marc) Sundquist, Baldwin, Curtis (Pam) Walker, Bismarck, Twyla (Tim) Erz, Cody, Wyo., and Mark (Carmen), Grand Forks; grandchildren, Lisa Hamre, Cody Walker, Jessica Moch, Brooke Stagner, Jordon Erz, and Landen Walker; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

