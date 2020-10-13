Menu
Lynn Starck

Lynn H. Starck, age 86, of New Salem, died Oct. 11, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Peace Church in New Salem with Pastor Joshua Eddy officiating. Burial will follow at Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Peace Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Lynn is survived by his sons, Darin (Donna) Starck of Mandan and Mark (Robin) Starck of Bismarck; four grandchildren, Brad Starck, Nicole (Seb) Jacobs, and Haley and Wyatt Starck; four great-grandchildren, Baile, Caleb, Josie, and Blaise Jacobs; one sister, Dianne (Dan) Abraham of Colorado; sisters-in-law, LaVonne Starck of Colorado, Beverly (Byron) Zingg of McClusky, and Eloise Kuehn of Minnesota.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Peace Church
Oct
14
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Peace Church
Oct
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Peace Church
, New Salem, North Dakota
