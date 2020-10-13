Lynn Starck

Lynn H. Starck, age 86, of New Salem, died Oct. 11, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Peace Church in New Salem with Pastor Joshua Eddy officiating. Burial will follow at Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Peace Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Lynn is survived by his sons, Darin (Donna) Starck of Mandan and Mark (Robin) Starck of Bismarck; four grandchildren, Brad Starck, Nicole (Seb) Jacobs, and Haley and Wyatt Starck; four great-grandchildren, Baile, Caleb, Josie, and Blaise Jacobs; one sister, Dianne (Dan) Abraham of Colorado; sisters-in-law, LaVonne Starck of Colorado, Beverly (Byron) Zingg of McClusky, and Eloise Kuehn of Minnesota.

