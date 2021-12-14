Sister Madonna Wagendorf

Sister Madonna Wagendorf, 94, a member of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, entered eternal life Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at St. Vincent's Care Center. Mass of Christian burial will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Chapel of Annunciation Monastery with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Attendees are requested to wear masks. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation at the monastery will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel of Annunciation Monastery.

Sister Madonna was born June 7, 1927, in Mott, the youngest of the five children of Frank and Frances (Rademacher) Wagendorf. Her interest in Mott and Mott connections was lifelong. Sister Madonna entered the community of the Benedictine Sisters and was enrolled at the St. Alexius School of Nursing, Bismarck. Since Annunciation Convent was not yet officially established, she completed her novitiate at St. Benedict's, St. Joseph, Minnesota, but made monastic profession in Bismarck. Sister Madonna celebrated her 74th anniversary of monastic profession this year.

With a degree in nurse anesthesiology from St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois, Sister Madonna worked as a nurse anesthetist at St. Alexius, Riverdale, Garrison and Richardton hospitals. Her longest term of service was at Garrison Memorial Hospital which she was instrumental in starting as one of only two nurses. As a healthcare "pioneer," she became a mainstay at Garrison in roles which included director of nurses, nurse anesthetist, administrator, spiritual care giver, and medical records keeper. As administrator for 21 of her 35 years there, Sister Madonna oversaw major renovations at the hospital. Active in community and professional affairs, her board service included Annunciation Monastery, the University of Mary, St. Alexius Medical Center, and the ND State Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators. Sister Madonna served as president of the North Dakota Hospital Association in 1983 and was named Garrison's Citizen of the Year in 1993. Her service at Annunciation Monastery was as administrative assistant, director of the health care center, and volunteer in various capacities.

Fond of nature and wildlife, along with classical music and reading, Sister Madonna's hobbies of gardening, birdwatching and fishing often took her outdoors which included many hours on Lake Sakakawea. Her identification of birds and their songs was a joy. Sister Madonna's hospitality, along with the others there, made Garrison a destination for relaxation and vacation time for the sisters for many years.

Sister Madonna is survived by her nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Annunciation Monastery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Leola Maercklein, Irene Bakke, Adeline Steiger, and brother Lloyd.

