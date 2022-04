Magdalen Rausch

Magdalen "Maggie" Rausch, 96, Bismarck, passed away peacefully with family at her side on July 17, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. Second St., with a rosary at 9:30 a.m.

To read the full obituary, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.