Hello, Sharon - I just learned of Marc's passing. You have our deepest sympathies. I enjoyed working with him and all the mental gymnastics that entailed (!). I also enjoyed our time on the lake, hauling in walleye. I had my best fishing day ever (so far) with Marc and Duane Wolf. It sounds like he lived life to the fullest, right up to the end. Good for him! We all strive for that.

Al Day March 8, 2021