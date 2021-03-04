To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
We are so sad to hear of Marc´s passing. He was such a wonderful funny man!! Our thoughts and prayers doe your family!!
Danny and apple OQuinn
March 10, 2021
Dear Sharon and Family, I am so very sorry to hear of Marc's sudden and tragic death. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I can't imagine the devastation you are feeling and my heart goes out to you! My deepest Sympathy!
Wanda (Karey) Welch
March 9, 2021
Sharon, I was saddened and surprised to learn of Marc's death. I always enjoyed the time I spent with Marc. He was a leader and a "stand up guy".
Mary joins me in expressing our sympathy to you and your family.
Chuck Friley
March 8, 2021
Hello, Sharon - I just learned of Marc's passing. You have our deepest sympathies. I enjoyed working with him and all the mental gymnastics that entailed (!). I also enjoyed our time on the lake, hauling in walleye. I had my best fishing day ever (so far) with Marc and Duane Wolf. It sounds like he lived life to the fullest, right up to the end. Good for him! We all strive for that.
Al Day
March 8, 2021
Sharon and family, you have my thoughts and prayers for the strength needed to go forward in the next weeks and months. I always enjoyed working with Marc and the times we spent on the golf course also. He was a good business associate and will be missed.
Richard B Fockler
March 8, 2021
Didn't know Marc well except professionally. He was top notch. My deepest sympathies.
Tom Aderman
March 7, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. I have many good memories of working with Marc. He was a very kind, helpful and dedicated man.
My deepest sympathy.
Robert Decker
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marc's passing. There are many fond memories from my years of working with Marc and playing sports with him. He was a good man. RIP Marc.
Rich Voss
March 6, 2021
Sharon so sorry for you and your family´s loss. Marc will truly be missed by many that knew him. I always so appreciated visiting with him absorbing as much of his wisdom as possible and looked up to his living life on his own terms with his no nonsense approach to things. This earth lost a great man the day we lost him. God Bless
Darrel and Patty Bosch
March 5, 2021
So sorry Sharon and family to hear of Marc´s passing.
We had a lot of fun times together in New Leipzig growing up. Good memories.
Daniel Gietzen
March 5, 2021
Just heard of Marc passing, our deepest sympathy to you Sharon and you're family!!! Have lots of special memories of Marc and his family!!! Pete always enjoyed visiting with him!!!!
Pete and Ruby Koepplin
March 5, 2021
Sharon, we were so sorry to hear about this....God´s peace and our prayers for you and your family.....we always think about you and Marc and your fishing and golfing adventures....
Carla and Cal Bender
March 5, 2021
Arch & I are so sorry Sharon & family. Sending prayers, love & sympathy. We have such nice memories of you both. God Bless Marc, may he Rest In Peace. Thinking of you dear lady.
Marveen & Archie Gilliss
Friend
March 4, 2021
My love and prayers for you and your daughter and family. What a shock to hear of Marc,s passing.
SARAH SCHATZ
March 4, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are for your family as you process this loss. Mark was very kind, helpful & good to our so , Aaron, & we want you to know we are praying for you.
Marilyn Garrett
March 4, 2021
Oh Sharon, I just read that your husband passed, I am so sorry and wanted you to know we will be praying for you and your family. Loosing your husband is kinda like loosing yourself. My deepest sympathy.