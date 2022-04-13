Marcia Baranko

DICKINSON - Funeral Mass for Marcia Jane Baranko, 83, of Dickinson, will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Thomas Richter celebrating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation for Marcia will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson, with a rosary and vigil service taking place at 6:00 p.m.

Marcia passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at CHI St. Alexius Health Center, Dickinson.

Marcia was born April 22, 1938 in Bismarck, the daughter of Paul and Agnes (Flanagan) Ryberg. As a young girl, she attended the Naughton Country School northeast of Bismarck. She later graduated from St. Mary's High School in Bismarck. Marcia continued her education at St. Joseph's School of Nursing where she earned her LPN license. Marcia married Emil Baranko on June 16, 1962 in Bismarck. They were blessed with two sons, Gregg and Glenn and one daughter, Gail. Marcia was a devoted mother and wife, supporting Emil in his business endeavors and working in the nursing field as a LPN. Marcia and Emil retired to Dickinson in 1997. Marcia has been a resident at Hawks Point since 2019.

Marcia was a member of the Red Hats, Hospital Auxiliary, Farmers Union and Cow Bells, as well as various other charitable organizations.

Marcia was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed travelling with Emil, especially to Arizona during the winter. She loved her Sunday visits with her grandchildren and their pets. Marcia enjoyed being active in the community and socializing with her neighbors. She will be greatly missed by the countless lives she touched over the years.

Marcia is survived by her daughter, Gail (Steve) Famias of Maple Grove, MN; sons: Gregg of Belfield, Glenn (Jolene) of Dickinson; daughter-in-law Mary Jo Baranko; grandchildren: Jacob, Jared, Rose, Hope, Savanna, Matthew, Brandon; and brother, Eugene (Shirley) Ryberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Agnes Ryberg; and husband, Emil.

