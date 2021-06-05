Margaret Lindeman Braun

Our devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Margaret Lindeman Braun, 94, passed away May 29, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by the love of her family.

Margaret Mary was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Strasburg, the daughter of Egidi and Columba (Keller) Goetz. Her father died when she was two years old. Her mother raised her and her six siblings on a farm west of Strasburg. The family moved to Linton after her mother suffered a severe stroke. Margaret made the choice to leave school and care for her mother until her death. She worked at Kramer Motor Sales where she met the love of her life, Harry J. Lindeman. They were married May 31, 1949, and together raised a family of six daughters. Margaret worked as a CNA at the Linton Hospital for over 27 years. Margaret and Harry were active in the Linton community. She was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Catholic Christian Mothers, Linton Legion Auxiliary, Linton Senior Citizens, Needle and Pan Homemakers, and bowling leagues in both Strasburg and Linton. Margaret lost her husband Harry when he passed away May 4, 1981.

In 1983 Margaret married Ralph Braun, they lived in Linton and later Bismarck. Together they enjoyed travelling the country, visiting their children. Ralph passed away July 29, 1999. While she lived in Bismarck, Margaret was active in Burleigh County Senior Citizens, and she loved to go play bingo.

In June 2013, Margaret moved to Vail, Arizona, just outside of Tucson to live with her youngest daughter Debbie Lindeman who cared for her until her death. In her last years, Jessica Navaro and family were her loving and extraordinary caregivers. While in Arizona, Margaret was a member of Saint Rita's Catholic Church in Vail.

Margaret's pride and joy were her six daughters and their families. She had the most contagious laugh, and even more infectious caring heart. She was an excellent German-Russian cook, preparing many meals for family and friends and enjoyed sharing recipes with her children and grandchildren. Margaret was a creative crocheter, making many items she gave as gifts. She enjoyed communicating on Facebook, which kept her up to date with extended family; her nieces and nephews were a special part of her life. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and her family has peace knowing she is in heaven.

She is survived by her six daughters: Kathy (Gerry) Chapman, Canton, Ohio; Diane (Keith) Krzeminski, Jacksonville, Fla.; Margie (Phil) Thompson, Burnet, Texas; Sheila (Davy) Zinke, Valley City; Annette Lindeman, Salinas, Calif.; and Debbie (Roy Mann) Lindeman, Vail, Ariz.

11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Stepdaughters/nieces Margie (Chuck) Adams, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Connie Smith, Spokane, Wash.; Colleen (Ralphie) Braun, Kellog, Idaho; Jennifer Sieg, Pinehurst, Idaho.

Sister-in-law Mercedes (Tony) Goetz, Linton.

Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leo and Dorinda (Lindeman) Schiermeister, Hazelton.

She is preceded in death by both husbands, Harry J. Lindeman and Ralph Braun. Brothers: Little Anton who died of diphtheria at age 3, Egidi, Dominic, John, Joseph, Anton (Tony) Goetz and her sister Cecilia (Ralph) Braun. Her parents Egidi and Columba Goetz. Harry's brothers and sisters: John, Nyla, Irene, Virginia, Violet, Clarence, Donny, and Wesley. Ralph and Cecilia's children: Leona, David, and Ralphie.