Margaret Hagel

Margaret "Peggy" Colleen McIntyre Hagel, 73, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, passed away Sept. 18, 2020 at Missouri Slope, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. Family requests that all attending wear masks and social distance as appropriate.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Rosehill Cemetery, Minot.

To read the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 21, 2020.
