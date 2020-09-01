Margaret Jones

Margaret F. (Ditterick) Jones, 93, has joined our heavenly father. A private memorial service will be held.

She was born July 5, 1927, to Frank and Helen (Dietlein) Ditterick and was raised in Perham, Minn. Margaret married Bernard "Beanie" Jones April 24, 1946, and through this union had five beautiful children, Richard (who passed away at only 13 months old), Toni, Mary, Debbie and Greg.

Margaret was always a hard worker and started her first job at 13 years of age making 33 cents an hour. Her working career included Beanie, and her first business adventure where they owned and operated "Beanie's Breezy Bay Resort" on Rush Lake in Minnesota; owning an Army & Navy Surplus store in Sydney, Mont. and a long career working at JCPenney's.

Margaret had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior and was always praying for her entire family. This family includes children, her 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Toni (Larry) Hieb, Scottsdale, Ariz., and her children living in Bismarck, Mary Heinert, Debbie (Tom) Clooten, and Greg (Anne) Jones.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; son, Richard; brothers, Andy, George, Joe and Norb Ditterick; sisters, Katherine, Bernadette "Bea" and Agnes; and one granddaughter, Jennifer.

