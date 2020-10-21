Margaret Ketterling

Margaret A. "Marge" Ketterling, 93, entered into eternal life on Oct. 18, 2020. Funeral services for close friends and family will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. Those attending services are requested to wear a mask. For those unable to attend, a service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Marge was born May 16, 1927 to Dann and Milda (Huber) Babcox on a farm south of Elgin. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1945 and married Arnold L. Ketterling on Sept. 15, 1946. Marge worked in Bismarck from 1945 until 1948 when they moved to Flasher. In Flasher, she worked at the Flasher Credit Union until they returned to Bismarck in 1962. Marge continued to work in various places until her retirement in 1991 after working for the Bismarck/Mandan Home Builder's Association for 10 years.

She enjoyed many years of fellowship and quilting with the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church ladies. Marge made many afghans, which are treasured by her family and friends. She was such a good friend who was always up for an outing, whether it be a shopping trip, lunch date, a movie, long walk, or a visit – which usually involved many cups of coffee. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Marge is survived by her sister, Ethel Magstadt, Riverton, Wyo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Erna) Babcox Sr.; brother-in-law, Bill Magstadt; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene (Vance) Ehrle; niece, Constance Laborte; and great-nephew, Michael Williams.

In lieu of flowers, Marge requested that memorials be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck, American Lutheran Church, Flasher, or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elgin.

To share memories of Marge and to view the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.