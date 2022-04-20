Margaret E. Pretzer

BISMARCK - Margaret E. Pretzer, 84, Bismarck, passed away at Sanford Medical Center on Friday, April 15, 2022. Her children were with her at the hospital when she passed away.

Please join us to mourn the passing of Margaret at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Services, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck.There will be a post funeral luncheon at the Country Inn & Suites Bismarck, 3205 N. 14th St., Bismarck, ND 58503.

Margaret Essig was born April 22, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Alice (Riedlinger) Essig, in Bismarck. She graduated from Anamoose High School in 1954 and from Trinity School of Nursing in 1958. Margaret worked as a nurse in Fort Wayne, IN, Minot, ND and Minneapolis, MN. She was known for her compassion for her patients. Her colleagues were impressed with how she really listened to elderly and confused patients and treated them with kindness and respect. She married Arlo Pretzer in 1960, and had three children, Rhonda (Pretzer) Willenbring, Karen (Pretzer) Wesloh and James Pretzer.

Margaret loved flowers. She had a green thumb and her plants flourished both inside and outside the house. She enjoyed getting a bargain and finding hidden treasures in stores, thrift shops and especially garage sales. Some of those treasures became gifts that were uniquely suited to the recipient and often showcased her quirky sense of humor. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a kind and generous person that always put the needs of others above her own. She was strong and resilient and was making jokes with the hospital staff while they were working diligently to try to keep her with us.

Surviving family includes children: Karen (Darryl) Wesloh, Jim Pretzer; grandchildren, Dana (Lisa), Ricky (Jenny), and Justin (Alisa) Hartleib; great-grandchildren: Kaden, Maverick, Weston, Gavin, Piper and Rylan; siblings: Kay Bennett, Robert (Rita) Essig and James (Judy) Essig; son-in-law, Donavan Willenbring and numerous nieces; nephews and cousins. Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Willenbring; brother-in-law, Richard; mother, Alice and father, Walter.

Contributions to Germans From Russia Heritage Collection would be appreciated.

