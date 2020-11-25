Margaret Stern

Margaret "Marge" Jean Stern, 73, was called home Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck, after battling years of medical issues. Private family services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. A service livestream will be available on Bethel Lutheran Church's website.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Margaret was born June 5, 1947 to Albert and Alma (Kinzler) Moos in Jamestown. Margaret was raised on a farm south of Gackle. She was always known by her family as Jean. In her earlier years, she attended a rural country school and later graduated from Gackle High School in 1965.

After high school, she moved to Bismarck to attend Capital Commercial College. Following graduation, she worked for Provident Life Insurance.

She met Edwin Stern and they were married June 29, 1968. On Sept. 4, 1973 their daughter, Andrea, was born. In 1975 with Ed's transfer, they moved to Hettinger. On Dec. 7, 1976 their second daughter, Brenda, was born. While in Hettinger, Margaret cared for her children and later worked in bookkeeping at First National Bank. She taught Sunday school, was a Brownie leader and was President of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a member of the JC's.

In 1985 they moved to Sidney, Mont., where she was a bookkeeper for Dale's Plumbing. Margaret spent many hours attending activities that her daughters were involved in. In 1992 they moved back to Bismarck where she worked in bookkeeping for several plumbing and heating companies until retiring in 2014. During retirement, she loved reading books, spending time on her laptop and being with her grandchildren and beloved pets.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Edwin; daughters, Andrea and Brenda Stern; grandchildren, Mason and Kassidy Stern; sister, Carol Henke; sisters-in-law, Mabel (Jim) Johnson and Sue Thomas; nieces and nephews, Randy (Meggen) Henke, Renae (Rick) Wilke, Ranelle (Paul) Jondahl, Tamara Zimmerman, Lynn Zimmerman and Shelly Stern; and dear friend, Ruby Altringer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alma; brothers-in-law, Edmond Henke and Albert Stern; and niece, Diana (Stern) Wishon.

