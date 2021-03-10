Margaret Ida Sturn, 99, New Salem, passed away March 8, 2021 at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem, with Fr. John Guthrie officiating. Visitation with rosary is scheduled for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, New Salem.

