Margaret Sturn
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Margaret Ida Sturn, 99, New Salem, passed away March 8, 2021 at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem, with Fr. John Guthrie officiating. Visitation with rosary is scheduled for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, New Salem.

Please sign Margaret's guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Pius Catholic Church
202 Third Street N, New Salem, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family: So sorry to hear about your Mom. She´ll be missed by so many, especially you - her loving family. I loved working with her at ECM. She loved it when "her girls" came to visit. I will always remember the "mix-up" about the first lunch(es) at ECM. In our thoughts & prayers.
Jo Hoger (former Social Worker Designee at ECM)
March 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Sturm's family. My prayers and thoughts are with you during this time of mourning. Keith Pagel
Keith Pagel
March 10, 2021
