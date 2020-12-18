Menu
Marianna Dosch
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Marianna Dosch

Our dear mother left her earthly home on Dec. 16, 2020, surrounded by all of her children, just the way she would have wanted. Public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with a vigil and rosary to follow at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21 at the Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Family requests that those attending wear masks. The rosary/vigil service and funeral mass will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Marianna Dosch (Mattern) was the third of seven children, born in Strasburg in 1931 to Peter and Elizabeth Mattern. She married our dad Adam Dosch in 1951, and they made Bismarck their home for their entire 50 plus years of marriage. From that marriage came Vern (Lynne), Wanda (Tom), Mark (Deb), Mary (Tim) and Julianna (Hal), 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Marianna's passion was her family, faith and politics, in that order. Catholic Daughters held a special place in her heart for over 50 years.

More than anything she loved being a mother and wife. We lived an all-American Norman Rockwell kind of life. Marianna was a stay-at-home mother, always greeting us after school with fresh baked goods and a welcome embrace. Our home was the home where all of our friends wanted to be. Our meals were homemade, she darned our socks, patched the knees of our pants, sewed on buttons, and never – never wasted anything, because to Marianna, it was all a gift.

We did everything together as a family, faithfully participated in our Catholic faith, camping… oh do we have camping stories, exploring and loving the wonderful family life that we had been blessed with!

Our Mother was our ultimate teacher, teaching us about life, and the importance of our faith. Her heart was always full of empathy and love, for her family, and those in need. To Marianna, every single person she met was special and unique, and she went out of her way to show them sincere compassion, and love.

She taught us about our faith by word and example, in her final days she talked about her love for her family, and demonstrated the strength of her faith, with the grit and determination that carried her through life.

While we will miss her greatly, we are grateful for her life, and the life that she gave each of us. Her legacy of unconditional love and commitment will live on in the hearts and minds of her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and those whose lives she touched.

Marianna was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Elizabeth; stepmother, Ida; husband, Adam; brother, Frank; and sister, Katherine

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4

To share memories of Marianna and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
20
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Church of St. Anne
1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
" We are thinking of you during these difficult times"
Rick Cramer & Sherry Edwardson
December 19, 2020
Prayers for you and your family.
Carol Wright
December 19, 2020
Gary Johnson
December 18, 2020
Gloria Johnston
December 18, 2020
Darla and I express our sympathy to the Dosch family for the loss of a wonderful lady Marianna we included you all in our prayers GOD BLESS
James & Darla Hauer
December 18, 2020
Dear Family, Our love and prayers are with you. Marianna was always more than a sister to us, she was like a mother to us too. Sharing her faith, love and many times, taking care of us too. While we can't be there in person, our hearts will be there.
Becky and Dan
December 18, 2020
