Marie Fettig

Funeral Mass for Marie M. Fettig, 86, of Dickinson, will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Keith Striefel celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation for Marie will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

For those attending, please follow the social distancing guidelines as suggested by the health department. Due to COVID, the family is requesting that all those attending wear masks.

For those unable to attend, the funeral mass and rosary will be livestreamed at the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Marie passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Benedict's Health Center.

To view full obituary please visit the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
