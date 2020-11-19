Marie Gion

Marie Gion, 90, Jamestown, formerly of Regent, died peacefully Saturday afternoon Nov. 14, 2020 at Ave Marie Village in Jamestown.

Marie Lefor was born March 25, 1930 at Lefor, the daughter of Lincoln Lefor and Lucy (Blasy) Lefor. She received her elementary education in the local school. At an early age she moved with her parents to Benton Harbor, Michigan, where she graduated from high school.

She and James G. Gion were married Jan. 14, 1950 at Benton Harbor, Michigan. They made their home on the family farmstead northeast of Regent, where they raised their family and farmed. They retired in 1995 and moved into Regent. Following the death of her husband on Nov. 8, 2016 she continued to reside in Regent. She then moved to Hettinger for a short time and then to Ave Maria Village in Jamestown.

She was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Regent and the American Legion Auxillary. Marie was very active in church and community events.

She is survived by her children, Audrey and Tom Rafferty, New England; Cheryl Nasset, Regent; James D. and Susan, Regent; Yvonne and John Suess, Williston; Michelle Turpin, Devils Lake; Cynthia and Don Stecher, Hettinger; William and Jean, Regent; Russ, Livingston, Mont.; John and Marti, White Bear Lake, Minn.; Margo and Roger Haut, Jamestown; Gwen and Jim Allred, West Fargo; David and Nancy, West Des Moines, Iowa; son-in-law, Tom Coggins, Sacramento, Calif.; 41 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; one brother Don Lefor, Clearwater, Fla.; one sister-in-law Lorraine Loh, Dickinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter LaVerne, and one brother, Ervin.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will take place at a later date in St. Henry's Catholic Church, Regent.

Public visitation will be held 1 to 5 p.m. CST Saturday at the funeral home in Jamestown and 1 to 4 p.m. MST Sunday at the Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Interment will be made in St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, northeast of Regent.

Arrangements are by the Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Jamestown.