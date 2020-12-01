Marie M. Laber

Sept. 9, 1922 – Nov. 28, 2020

Marie Laber, age 98, of Carrington, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Golden Acres Manor, Carrington.

Her Visitation will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday with family present from 2 to 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington.

Her burial will be at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Cemetery, Sykeston.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.

