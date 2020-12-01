Menu
Marie Laber

Marie M. Laber

Sept. 9, 1922 – Nov. 28, 2020

Marie Laber, age 98, of Carrington, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Golden Acres Manor, Carrington.

Her Visitation will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday with family present from 2 to 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington.

Her burial will be at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Cemetery, Sykeston.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.

Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Evans Funeral Home
, Carrington, North Dakota
Dec
3
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Evans Funeral Home
, Carrington, North Dakota
