Marilyn Bitz, 82, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Masks are required for attendees. Both services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website, listed below. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

