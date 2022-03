Marilyn K. Brandner

Marilyn K. Brandner, 79, Bismarck passed away March 19, 2022.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley, 801 E Denver Ave, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held, Friday, 1:00 PM at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

