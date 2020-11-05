Marilyn Nagel

Marilyn Marie Nagel, 85, Glen Ullin, passed away Oct. 28, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

A private celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bismarck, with a celebrant.

Marilyn was born on Nov. 19, 1934 to Fred and Charlotte Erickson in Antler. She was raised and educated in Maxbass. She married the love of her life Emil on Oct. 2, 1954.

She loved crafts of any kind, but her favorites were quilting and sewing. She was also an avid reader.

She loved being with, talking about and thinking about her family. She thought each family member was the sweetest and smartest person on earth.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her husband Emil of 66 years. Her five children Karen, Jerome, Terry, Jean and Heidi. Also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Charlotte Erickson and brothers Jere, Mark and Wesly.