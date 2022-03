Marilyn Schlafman

Marilyn Schlafman, 85 formerly of Florence, Arizona, passed away peacefully April 3, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Mandan. A celebration of life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

