Marjorie Bunce

Marjorie "Margie" Bunce, 85, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital.

Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Marjorie was born to Oliver and Marion (Faulds) Ofsthun on Oct. 22, 1935 in Minot.

On April 27, 1957 she married the love of her life, Gordon Bunce in Minot. They shared almost 51 years of love and happiness until his passing in April of 2008.

Marjorie was always busy; she enjoyed spending her time playing bingo, making crafts, especially her special Ming trees and painting wood projects she and Gordon made together, and baking. She made the best divinity, which was always perfect, and frequently sold out at the craft fairs. Being involved in the church was always important to her, from being involved with her children's church activities to baking for funerals. Always blessed with great neighbors and friends, she loved to spend time with them having coffee and conversation.

A great joy of hers was spending time with her family. She had a very special bond with her grandchildren and great grandchild.

Marjorie will be deeply missed by her daughters, Sherry Roussin and Tammy (Jeff) Endersbe; grandchildren, Byron, Matthew, and Randy Roussin and Ashlyn (fiancé, Bryan) and Lacey Endersbe; great grandchild, Hayden Endersbe; Karen (Rory) Hunter and Terry Hunter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; her parents; son-in-law, Dean Roussin; siblings, Irene, Harold, Clarence, Marvin, John, Junior, Mickey, and Kenny; and father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lucy Bunce.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.