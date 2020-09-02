Marjorie Cleveland

Marjorie Cleveland, a faithful wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, bridge player, coffee drinker and friend, peacefully passed away Aug. 30, 2020, at the Baptist Health Care Center.

A private immediate family funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with Pastor Paul Schauer officiating. Burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Wilton. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. For those attending, we encourage COVID-19 friendly social distancing.

Marjorie was born Feb. 7, 1932, to Wallace and Lillian (Holden) Anderson. She grew up on the family farm southeast of Wilton. On Sept. 8, 1949, she married Gary Cleveland. They lived in the Wilton area while raising their four children. Margie and Gary loved being "Arizona Snowbirds" for over 30 years.

Margie loved being around people, whether it was playing bridge, teaching line dancing or enjoying coffee and conversation with friends. Margie worked for the North Dakota State Legislature in the 60s and 70s. A 1977 newspaper article stated she was the first female deputy Sergeant-At-Arms. Margie took great pleasure gardening, growing flowers and feeding birds. Margie enjoyed the last four years as a resident at Touchmark.

Marjorie will be greatly missed by her children, Kay (Ted) Hawn, Helena Mont.; Karen (Rod) Backman, Bismarck; Karlene (Myron) Walen, Anthem, Ariz.; and Dennis (Wanda) Cleveland of Wilton; her 20 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Lenihan; sisters-in-law, Carol Hencz and Jackie Cleveland; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years; her infant son, Clark; her brother, Robert Anderson; her sister, Yvonne Bailey; her grandson, Jeremy Walen; her great-granddaughter, Saige Blotske; and brothers-in-law, Mert Lenihan, Greg Cleveland, and Clark Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to a charity of your choice.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.