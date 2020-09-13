Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marjorie Pokladnik

Marjorie Pokladnik

Marjorie Claire Pokladnik, Bismarck, died Sept. 6, 2020.

Interment will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, in Bismarck.

Marjorie Claire Pokladnik was born in Mayville, Sept. 12, 1937, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Carson) Anderson. She was raised and educated at Reynolds and Larimore. She graduated from Larimore High School in 1955 and from North Dakota State School of Science at Wahpeton in 1956. She worked as a secretary for Robertson Lumber Company in Grand Forks from 1956 to 1963 and for the U.S. Bureau of Mines from 1963-65. In 1964, she married Leonard Pokladnik at Sacred Heart Church in East Grand Forks, Minn. They moved to Bismarck in 1965 where Marjorie was employed as an editorial clerk with the U.S. Geological Survey. Marjorie worked for the U.S. Geological Survey from 1965 to 1994 when she retired as a technical publications editor.

Marge as most of her friends and family knew her was an avid reader. She liked fishing, camping, crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. Mostly she liked conversational repartee and was well versed in satire. Her favorite was sarcasm however best illustrated by her use of the word "Whoopie." All with good fun around her family and friends.

Marjorie is survived by her brother Richard Anderson, her sons Charles (Lisa David) Pokladnik and Christopher (Sara) Pokladnik. In addition, she has five grandchildren Griffin, Leo, Cody, Amanda and Jenna.

She will be greatly missed!

For those wishing to sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.